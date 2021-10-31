Backxwash – “Rosemary’s Revenge”

Earlier this year, Backxwash released a great new album, I Lie Here Buried With My Rings And My Dresses, which we named our Album Of The Week. She has decided to celebrate Halloween with a creepy new song called “Rosemary’s Revenge,” filled with scissoring guitars and howls. “I have been really interested in the story of this Zambian forklore story about Rosemary so I decided to write her a soundtrack,” Backxwash explained in a tweet. “This is probably the most nu metal I have ever sounded lol.” Check it out below.

<a href="https://backxwash.bandcamp.com/track/rosemarys-revenge">ROSEMARY'S REVENGE by Backxwash</a>

“Rosemary’s Revenge” is out now.