I Lie Here Buried With My Rings And My Dresses opens with a haunting vocal sample, one that I haven’t been able to source. It sounds like it could be a cult leader or a religious fanatic; in the world of Backxwash, maybe those are one and the same. “The purpose of pain is to get our attention that something is wrong,” it repeats on a loop. “It’s in this sense that a little bit of pain is a good thing.” The music that Ashanti Mutinta makes as Backxwash deals almost exclusively in pain. Pain is not a good thing. Talk to anyone who has experienced real, actual hardship and they would much rather have not. It’s seems a whole lot easier to just be happy. Mutinta, who grew up in a conservative environment in Zambia before moving to Canada as a teen, spends her songs trying to mitigate all the pain that she’s felt. Her songs are open wounds — they are raw and visceral and suffocatingly intense.

Backxwash started putting out music a few years ago, and she quickly built up a following for her inventive use of metal samples in rap and a furious, infectiously angry sound. Her songs are creeping and uneasy, and they explore the constant fear and paranoia that religion can saddle someone with for life. Though she no longer considers herself a Christian, Mutinta is still haunted by the reductive good vs. evil dichotomy that so often comes with the religion. She focuses on demons and the more macabre aspects of Christianity — the idea that your soul needs to be “saved,” that there’s a constant war going on between dark forces in the underworld to lay claim to you. Her music sounds like a grand exorcism, with heaving beats that are terrifying and awesome in the biblical sense of the word.

On I Lie Here Buried With My Rings And My Dresses — her third full-length album following last year’s Polaris Prize-winning God Has Nothing To Do With This Leave Him Out Of It and 2019’s Deviancy — Backxwash gives herself over to her darkest impulses. The songs tackle addiction and suicidal ideation and the feeling that you’re never going to be able to quiet all the voices that tell you that you’re never going to be good enough. “I should have left a note/ Because if life is what you make of it, I’m going for the do-or-die approach,” she raps on “WAIL OF THE BANSHEE,” as she downs a cocktail of pills and alcohol: “Maybe then I will feel something/ Look in the mirror, it’s telling me I could kill something.”