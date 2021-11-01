Watch Harry Styles Cover Britney Spears’ “Toxic” At Madison Square Garden

Commendably, Harry Styles has been using his recent arena tour to do whatever he feels like doing. He’s booked Jenny Lewis and Orville Peck as his opening acts. He enters the stage to a Shuggie Otis song. In the last two nights, he’s dressed up in tremendously silly Halloween costumes to play shows at Madison Square Garden. (He’s called them his “Harryween” shows, which is a terrible pun, but whatever.) On the first night, Styles dressed up as Dorothy from The Wizard Of Oz, and he sang “Somewhere Over The Rainbow.” Twitter got very excited about that one.

At last night’s show, Styles wore a baggy clown costume, with jewels glued onto his face, and he sang another song from a fellow recovering teen star. Last night’s set included “Medicine,” an unreleased song that Styles often performed live on his 2018 tour. Styles transitioned directly from “Medicine” into “Toxic,” Britney Spears’ 2004 smash. “Toxic,” an absolute banger, is not exactly the kind of song that most live bands should be attempting to cover, but there is a lot of joy in seeing Styles and his band taking it on.

This video makes it clear that Styles’ audience is very into everything he does — get ready for a lot of screaming — and that they are also very into the song “Toxic” by Britney Spears. In that respect, then, this is an ideal combination of singer and song. Below, watch a fan-made video of Styles’ “Toxic” cover and the video for Spears’ original.