Atlanta, Donald Glover’s transcendent FX show, has been off the air for three and a half years. The show’s second season wrapped up in May of 2018, and we’ve only had vague news about its impending return. A year ago, Glover fired up his long-dormant Twitter to make some outlandish claims about the next season of Atlanta: “‘atlanta’ s3+s4 are going to be some of the best television ever made. sopranos only ones who can touch us.” Last night, Glover offered up his first teaser for season three, which will arrive at some undetermined date in 2022.

On Twitter last night, Glover posted a link to a website called Gilga.com. That site is apparently only operational between 8PM and 3AM. (The site itself says that it’s a “nite-site.”) But last night, the site featured an Atlanta teaser set to Sun Ra’s eerie, discordant 1970 track “It’s After The End Of The World.” The video features a lot of freaky images that don’t show any people, and it closes with a long, slow zoom in on Brian Tyree Henry’s Paper Boi character, who may or may not be the leader of a doomsday cult now. Thankfully, someone ripped that teaser and posted it on YouTube for posterity, and even if it’s the daytime, you can watch it below.

In a series of since-deleted tweets last night, Glover also made something clear: Atlanta is a whole lot better than Dave. Dave is Lil Dicky’s FXX dramedy about the struggles of an ascendant rapper, and it’s definitely been made to look and feel as much like Atlanta as possible. (They’re also on the same network, and they’re both created by former comedy-rappers.) Dave is a better show than you might imagine Lil Dicky would be able to make, but it’s not Atlanta. It’s nowhere near Atlanta. Dave is, however, a success, and it recently passed Atlanta to become FX’s most-watched comedy ever. Last night, Glover tweeted that Dicky’s show is not on his level:

i cant wait til this show is out. i watch the roughs like it aint my show. and for the record, im watching yall sayin ‘dave’ is on par. like yall forgot what we did. no disrespect. we got black people on here debating which is better, and IM the sellout?