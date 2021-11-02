The Forms – “All Souls Day”

New Music November 2, 2021 4:48 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Today is All Souls Day. But because I grew up Jewish, I admittedly had to google what precisely that meant. Here is what I deduced: All Souls Day — also called Day Of The Dead or Commemoration of All the Faithful Departed — is a day to remember those who have died. This year, that also means we get a brand-new single from Queens duo the Forms, also called “All Souls Day.”

Following “Head Underwater” and “Southern Ocean“, “All Souls Day” was recorded by Steve Albini in a Rockaway church, according to band members Alex Tween and Matt Walsh.

“The ‘soul’ of our song ‘All Souls Day’ is the bass steel pan, a sonorous mysterious magical musical instrument we had never heard before that sounds ancient and futuristic all at once. Layered upon that is a tack piano, rhodes, and hammond organ while the vocals were recorded at a church in Rockaway, and the result is a strange dark meditative soundscape of a quiet apocalypse,” the band said in a statement, the rest of which is below:

We decided to release the song on the actual All Souls Day…in fact our entire release calendar was based upon that happening. The song is a wild mood swing after [the previous two singles] “Head Underwater” and “Southern Ocean,” which were upbeat colorful freak-pop songs. We don’t know what kind of song “All Souls Day” is — but it’s definitely in the vein of a doomy zeitgeist, which is leaned into by the song’s video, in which we play the song in an isolated field in the middle of the Catskill Mountains, and over the course of the day seem to conjure forces that come alive by night as the surrounding goldenrod and spiders look on.

Watch the Forms’ video for “All Souls Day” below.

