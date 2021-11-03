Alt-J – “Get Better”

Rosie Matheson

New Music November 3, 2021 2:08 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Alt-J – “Get Better”

Rosie Matheson

New Music November 3, 2021 2:08 PM By Rachel Brodsky

In September, Leeds art-rockers Alt-J announced a new LP, The Dream, coming in February. So far they’ve shared the single “U&ME,” and now they’ve unveiled a follow-up: “Get Better.”

Along with the track, which is minimal and delicate, Alt-J have shared a pixel-art animated lyric video for “Get Better,” which was designed by Hamburg pixel artist Stefanie Grunwald. It’s definitely worth a watch.

Delving further into “Get Better,” singer Joe Newman says:

“Get Better” is the union of two songs. The first was an improvised song I sang in 2018 to my partner. To her I sang, “Get better my Darcy, I know you can.” She filmed it and I kept revisiting the fragment with a plan to write more. The second was a chord structure I worked on in lockdown that focused on someone living through a bereavement. I felt a nervous heat when writing “Get Better.” The context of the Coronavirus pandemic lent my words a chilling weight and gave me a new sense of responsibility as a lyricist. Whilst the direct events described are fictional, I believe — or I hope — that it’s emotionally the most honest song I’ve written.

Listen to “Get Better” below.

The Dream is out 2/11 on Canvasback/Infectious.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Surface’s “The First Time”

    19 hours ago

    The Number Ones: Janet Jackson’s “Love Will Never Do (Without You)”

    3 days ago

    Album Of The Week: Snail Mail Valentine

    2 days ago

    Ed Sheeran, Meh

    3 days ago

    The 40 Best New Bands Of 2021

    18 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest