Alt-J – “U&ME”

For a while there in the first half of the 2010s, the Leeds art-rock band Alt-J seemed like one of the biggest, most influential acts in music. They’ve been off the radar since the release of 2017’s Relaxer, but they’re back today with news of a new LP and their first new single since they were releasing alternate versions of their songs featuring rappers three years ago.

Alt-J will release their fourth full-length album The Dream in February. It’s preceded today by new single “U&ME,” which Alt-J’s Gus Unger-Hamilton describes like so: “It’s about being at a festival with your best friends, having a good time, togetherness, and the feeling in life that nothing could be any better than it is right now.” His brother Prosper Unger-Hamilton directed the video for “U&ME,” which you can watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Bane”

02 “U&ME”

03 “Hard Drive Gold”

04 “Happier When You’re Gone”

05 “The Actor”

06 “Get Better”

07 “Chicago”

08 “Philadelphia”

09 “Walk A Mile”

10 “Delta”

11 “Losing My Mind”

12 “Powders”

The Dream is out 2/11 on Canvasback/Infectious. Alt-J will tour with Portugal. The Man next year; find those dates here.