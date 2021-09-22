Alt-J – “U&ME”

New Music September 22, 2021 1:26 PM By Chris DeVille

Alt-J – “U&ME”

New Music September 22, 2021 1:26 PM By Chris DeVille

For a while there in the first half of the 2010s, the Leeds art-rock band Alt-J seemed like one of the biggest, most influential acts in music. They’ve been off the radar since the release of 2017’s Relaxer, but they’re back today with news of a new LP and their first new single since they were releasing alternate versions of their songs featuring rappers three years ago.

Alt-J will release their fourth full-length album The Dream in February. It’s preceded today by new single “U&ME,” which Alt-J’s Gus Unger-Hamilton describes like so: “It’s about being at a festival with your best friends, having a good time, togetherness, and the feeling in life that nothing could be any better than it is right now.” His brother Prosper Unger-Hamilton directed the video for “U&ME,” which you can watch below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Bane”
02 “U&ME”
03 “Hard Drive Gold”
04 “Happier When You’re Gone”
05 “The Actor”
06 “Get Better”
07 “Chicago”
08 “Philadelphia”
09 “Walk A Mile”
10 “Delta”
11 “Losing My Mind”
12 “Powders”

The Dream is out 2/11 on Canvasback/Infectious. Alt-J will tour with Portugal. The Man next year; find those dates here.

Rosie Matheson

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Wilson Phillips’ “Hold On”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Roxette’s “It Must Have Been Love”

    13 hours ago

    FOX’s CGI Singing Contest Alter Ego Forges Boldly Into A Ridiculous Future

    1 day ago

    Album Of The Week: Ada Lea one hand on the steering wheel the other sewing a garden

    1 day ago

    The Wrens’ Kevin Whelan Releasing New Album As Aeon Station In December

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest