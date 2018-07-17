Last month, shortly after finding new levels of fame as a bloodthirsty rap-feud conqueror, Pusha-T did something unexpected. He showed up on an alt-J song. More specifically, Pusha rapped on Twin Shadow’s remix of “In Cold Blood,” a song from alt-J’s 2017 album Relaxer. On Stephen Colbert’s Late Show, Pusha showed up to perform the song with alt-J and Twin Shadow. This all seemed very random at the time, and it still seems pretty random now. But now we have context: Alt-J are getting ready to put out a whole album of rap remixes.

This fall, the British prog-pop trio will release Reduxer, a new collection of reworkings of songs that originally appeared on Relaxer. On Instagram, the band writes, “It’s no secret that we love and are influenced by hip-hop, and it’s always been a dream of ours to work with hip-hop artists in re-imagining our music. With Reduxer, that dream has come true. We couldn’t be happier with the results. This album is truly global, featuring rappers and producers from all over the world.” The collection features appearances from rappers like GoldLink, Little Simz, and Rejjie Snow, and contributions form producers like Terrace Martin and OTG.

And today, the band has unveiled a new version of the song “Deadcrush,” with new production from stoner-rap veteran Alchemist and Honduran beatmaker Trooko. The song has a new lurching beat and an on-fire appearance from Danny Brown, a man who is always worth hearing. Below, listen to the track and check out the Reduxer tracklist, via DIYMag.

TRACKLIST:

01 “3WW (OTG Version)” (Feat. Little Simz)

02 “In Cold Blood (Twin Shadow Version)” (Feat. Pusha T)

03 “House Of The Rising Sun (Tuka Version)” (Feat. Tuka)

04 “Hit Me Like That Snare (Jimi Charles Moody Version)”

05 “Deadcrush” (Alchemist x Trooko Version)” (Feat. Danny Brown)

06 “Adeline (ADP Version)” (Feat. Paigey Cakey & Hex)

07 “Last Year (Terrace Martin Version)” (Feat. GoldLink)

08 “Pleader (Trooko Version)” (Feat. PJ Sin Suela)

09 “3WW (Lomepal Version)” (Feat. Lomepal)

10 “In Cold Blood (Kontra K Version)” (Feat. Kontra K)

11 “Hit Me Like That Snare (Rejjie Snow Version)” (Feat. Rejjie Snow)

Reduxer is out 9/28.