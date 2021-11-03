Scowl – “Seeds To Sow”

In a couple of short weeks, the Bay Area hardcore beasts in Scowl will release their full-length debut How Flowers Grow. I have heard the album, and it rocks extremely hard. If you’ve heard the first two singles, you’ve probably already figured this out. “Bloodhound” and “Fuck Around,” the latter of which features Drain’s Sammy Ciaramitaro. Both absolute face-peelers. Today, Scowl have shared a third song, and it shows a different side of what they can do.

“Seeds To Sow,” the new jam, isn’t really a hardcore song. Instead, it’s a straight-up rocker with a bittersweet melodic hook and a serrated saxophone that recalls late-’70s UK post-punk. Talking about the song, Scowl leader Kat Moss says:

I love this song. I had no expectations going into recording it, as it was supposed to be strictly instrumental, but at the very end of recording we kinda just went for it. I messed around with some of my lyrics from the title track and basically wrote a prelude. I loved hearing that kinda thing on a record growing up; I always felt like it tied everything together and was almost a sort of musical “fourth wall break”. I love to sing but had zero expectations for recording my singing voice; it was just a lot of fun.

Scowl member Malachi Greene directed the “Seeds To Sow” video, and it shows Scowl heading out on a road trip, accompanied by animated bugs and flowers. Check it out below.

How Flowers Grow is about 11/19 on Flatspot Records.