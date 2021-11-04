Christian Lee Hutson – “Strawberry Lemonade” (Prod. Phoebe Bridgers & Conor Oberst)

Earlier this year, Christian Lee Hutson released a series of covers EPs, reimagining songs by Liz Phair, Taylor Swift, ABBA, Kid Cudi, and others. Now, the Los Angeles folk singer-songwriter — who released his debut LP, Beginners, in 2020 — has shared a new original, “Strawberry Lemonade.” It was produced by frequent collaborator Phoebe Bridgers and her Better Oblivion Community Center bandmate Conor Oberst, with backing vocals by Oberst and Sharon Silva, guitar from Hand Habits’ Meg Duffy, and piano and trumpet from Oberst’s Bright Eyes bandmate Nate Walcott.

“‘Strawberry Lemonade’ is a series of vignettes about memory, letting go and holding on,” Hutson says. “I remember talking to a friend, around the time that I wrote it, about the relentless repackaging of 1960’s culture; so some of that ended up in there. The laugh at the beginning of the song is my friend Harry who plays bass on the song.” Watch director Waley Wang’s music video, which is set in NYC’s Washington Square Park, below.