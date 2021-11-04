Christian Lee Hutson – “Strawberry Lemonade” (Prod. Phoebe Bridgers & Conor Oberst)

New Music November 4, 2021 10:04 AM By Rachel Brodsky

Christian Lee Hutson – “Strawberry Lemonade” (Prod. Phoebe Bridgers & Conor Oberst)

New Music November 4, 2021 10:04 AM By Rachel Brodsky

Earlier this year, Christian Lee Hutson released a series of covers EPs, reimagining songs by Liz Phair, Taylor Swift, ABBA, Kid Cudi, and others. Now, the Los Angeles folk singer-songwriter — who released his debut LP, Beginners, in 2020 — has shared a new original, “Strawberry Lemonade.” It was produced by frequent collaborator Phoebe Bridgers and her Better Oblivion Community Center bandmate Conor Oberst, with backing vocals by Oberst and Sharon Silva, guitar from Hand Habits’ Meg Duffy, and piano and trumpet from Oberst’s Bright Eyes bandmate Nate Walcott.

“‘Strawberry Lemonade’ is a series of vignettes about memory, letting go and holding on,” Hutson says. “I remember talking to a friend, around the time that I wrote it, about the relentless repackaging of 1960’s culture; so some of that ended up in there. The laugh at the beginning of the song is my friend Harry who plays bass on the song.” Watch director Waley Wang’s music video, which is set in NYC’s Washington Square Park, below.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Surface’s “The First Time”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Janet Jackson’s “Love Will Never Do (Without You)”

    4 days ago

    Album Of The Week: Snail Mail Valentine

    2 days ago

    The 40 Best New Bands Of 2021

    2 days ago

    Ed Sheeran, Meh

    3 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest