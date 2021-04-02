Since the release of his latest album Beginners last year, Christian Lee Hutson has been focusing his energy on a new project: The Version Suicides. The series of covers EPs has found the Los Angeles folk singer-songwriter and frequent Phoebe Bridgers collaborator reimagining songs by Sum 41, Blink-182, Kid Cudi, Taylor Swift, ABBA, and Vanessa Carlton. The Version Suicides Vol. 2, released last month, featured covers of the Cure’s “Just Like Heaven,” Liz Phair’s “Why Can’t I,” and Bruce Springsteen’s “I’m Going Down.” And now there’s more.

Today, Hutson is sharing Volume 2 And 1/2, which features just one very unexpected cover: “The Day Robert Palins Murdered Me,” better known as “The Bones Are Their Money,” the memorable skeleton-themed country hit from Tim Robinson’s Netflix sketch show I Think You Should Leave. Ben Gibbard has previously performed the track by request on one of his livestreams, and you can hear Hutson’s very earnest take on the very ridiculous song — with some help from Whitmer Thomas and Shelby Lorman — below.

Here’s the original sketch: