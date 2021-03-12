Hear Christian Lee Hutson Cover The Cure, Liz Phair, & Bruce Springsteen

Since releasing his new album Beginners last year, Christian Lee Hutson has been getting deep into the covers game. As part of a project he’s dubbed The Version Suicides, so far in the past few months he’s released covers of Sum 41, Blink-182, and Kid Cudi (which, despite coming out first, was dubbed Vol. 4 in the series) and Taylor Swift, ABBA, and Vanessa Carlton (which was billed as Vol. 1).

His next trio of covers, titled The Version Suicides Vol. 2, is out today. This time he’s taking on the Cure’s “Just Like Heaven” (with some help from Shamir), Liz Phair’s “Why Can’t I,” and Bruce Springsteen’s “I’m Going Down.” Check out all three below.

The Version Suicides is out now via ANTI-.