Hear Christian Lee Hutson Cover The Cure, Liz Phair, & Bruce Springsteen

Jacob Boll

New Music March 12, 2021 3:26 PM By James Rettig

Hear Christian Lee Hutson Cover The Cure, Liz Phair, & Bruce Springsteen

Jacob Boll

New Music March 12, 2021 3:26 PM By James Rettig

Since releasing his new album Beginners last year, Christian Lee Hutson has been getting deep into the covers game. As part of a project he’s dubbed The Version Suicides, so far in the past few months he’s released covers of Sum 41, Blink-182, and Kid Cudi (which, despite coming out first, was dubbed Vol. 4 in the series) and Taylor Swift, ABBA, and Vanessa Carlton (which was billed as Vol. 1).

His next trio of covers, titled The Version Suicides Vol. 2, is out today. This time he’s taking on the Cure’s “Just Like Heaven” (with some help from Shamir), Liz Phair’s “Why Can’t I,” and Bruce Springsteen’s “I’m Going Down.” Check out all three below.

The Version Suicides is out now via ANTI-.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Los Lobos’ “La Bamba”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Madonna’s “Who’s That Girl”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Michael Jackson’s “I Just Can’t Stop Loving You” (Feat. Siedah Garrett)

    11 hours ago

    Corey Taylor Discusses Gen Z “Trying To Cancel Eminem,” Likening It To Salem Witch Trials

    3 days ago

    Mumford & Sons Banjo Player Taking Leave Of Absence After Controversial Andy Ngo Tweet

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest