Hear Christian Lee Hutson Cover Taylor Swift, ABBA, & Vanessa Carlton

Last spring, Los Angeles musician and frequent Phoebe Bridgers collaborator Christian Lee Hutson released a new album called Beginners. During the summer, he put out an EP of covers called The Version Suicides on which he covered Sum 41, Blink-182, and Kid Cudi.

Those three were only up briefly for a Bandcamp Friday, but it looks like Hutson is continuing his Version Suicides project with a new collection of three covers. In fact, as Hutson explains on Twitter, the previous covers comprised Vol. 4, while today’s tracks are the first ones in the series, originally recorded on the phone to send to friends.

This time around, he’s taken on Taylor Swift’s folklore standout “Betty,” Abba’s Europop classic “Dancing Queen,” and Vanessa Carlton’s ’00s radio hit “A Thousand Miles.” Certainly a different vibe than his last trio of covers, but Hutson makes them all his own.

Check them out below.