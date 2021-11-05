Indigo De Souza – “Ivy” (Frank Ocean Cover)

Fresh off landing on our Best New Bands Of 2021 list and a few months removed from the release of her sophomore album Any Shape You Take, Indigo De Souza has shared a cover of Frank Ocean’s Blond(e) track “Ivy” for Bandcamp Friday. “I deeply love Frank Ocean’s songs and ‘Ivy’ has a truly special place in my heart,” De Souza said in a statement. “I have cried many times to this song and can see so much of my own inner world in it. I wanted to fully embody the song myself in honor of its gorgeous existence. Thank you Frank Ocean.” Check it out below.

TOUR DATES:

11/14 Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge ~

11/15 Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle ^ | SOLD OUT

11/16 Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle * | SOLD OUT

11/17 West Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern *

01/20 Charlotte, NC @ Amos’ Southend *

01/21 Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

01/22 Washington, DC @ Black Cat

01/23 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

01/24 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg | SOLD OUT

01/27 Boston, MA @ Royale

01/28 Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

01/29 Camden, CT @ Space Ballroom

01/30 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

~ with Allie

^ with Ex Gold

* with Truth Club

“Ivy” is out now.