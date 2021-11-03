The 40 Best New Bands Of 2021

Only in the past few months has seeing shows become a viable option once again. Thus, just like last year, it’s been difficult to figure out which new artists hold up on the road, or which ones have such a spectacular live show that it forces you to reconsider their recorded output. But we here at Stereogum are still as determined as ever to compile our annual Best New Bands list, in order to provide a look at the musicians that make us most excited about the future and organize them all in one place.

As always, there are some caveats. “New” is a subjective term. Some of these artists have been around for a while, and are only now capitalizing on the release of a few promising EPs or some under-the-radar albums. Others only have a handful of songs to their name. More than ever, the online world has a way of inoculating artists within a small scene until they break out in a big way. But all of them are doing something worth hearing right now, and deserve to have your ears (and eyes, hopefully!) on them going forward. We also stubbornly continue to call this the Best New Bands list, even though there are artists that are not, strictly speaking, bands.

A reminder: We purposefully run this list removed from year-end season to give these up-and-comers an appropriate spotlight. (Seriously, if you say anything about the timing of the list, you’re a dweeb!) And we also keep in mind that an artist’s trajectory can’t be tied to a single year the way an album release date can. Many of these names will be familiar to regular Stereogum readers who keep up with our daily new music posts and Band To Watch column. We have been doing these lists for over a decade now, and have a pretty good track record. So get familiar with Stereogum’s 40 Best New Bands Of 2021, presented below in alphabetical order. You can also listen to a playlist of our picks on Spotify. —James Rettig