Coldplay Cover PinkPantheress

Coldplay be coverin’! During the promo tour for their new album Music Of The Spheres, Chris Martin and company have played songs by artists ranging from Pearl Jam to the Spice Girls. Both of those artists were popping off when Coldplay were young, but now they’ve gone and covered a hot new Gen Z sensation to mix things up a bit.

That sensation is PinkPantheress, the TikTok fave known for mixing bedroom-pop with Y2K-era garage and drum ‘n’ bass beats, sometimes writing directly over classic samples, Diddy-style. Coldplay have chosen to cover the hyperpop-infused “Just For Me,” a highlight from PinkPantheress’ recent debut mixtape to hell with it. Performing “Just For Me” in BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge, they’ve made it sound like Coldplay, just as Givēon recently made it sound like Givēon.

Check out the cover and PinkPantheress’ original track below.

