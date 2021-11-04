Shame – “This Side Of The Sun”

New Music November 4, 2021 3:09 PM By James Rettig

New Music November 4, 2021 3:09 PM By James Rettig

At the beginning of the year, Shame released their sophomore album Drunk Tank Pink. Today, the UK band is back with their first new single since then, which is called “This Side Of The Sun.” “The whole song came together on the day we recorded it at the studio,” the band shared in a statement. “It’s also the first live recording we’ve ever done, we didn’t want it to sound overworked. It’s a pure banger, listen with a piña colada in your left hand.” Check it out below.

“This Side Of The Sun” is out now via Dead Oceans.

