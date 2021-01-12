Across Drunk Tank Pink, you can hear Shame modulating, changing, forging something else. Inspired by newfound obsessions with Talking Heads, highlife, and ESG, Coyle-Smith led the band to places that complicated the aggressive charge of Shame’s old material. Opener “Alphabet” is no less emphatic than the band’s past ragers, but it finds Steen coaxing the band into a shout-along chorus that becomes infectious over light, shining stabs of guitar. There is a new groove and texture to Shame’s propulsion: Songs like “Nigel Hitter,” “March Day,” and “Water In The Well” could recall the funk-tinged end of the post-punk spectrum, but they could also just as easily echo the most frazzled borders of Britpop. Even when the band does return to the more frenzied, roaring aspect of their sound with late-album cuts “Great Dog” and “6/1,” they display a new sense of dexterity and control, like how “Harsh Degrees” only ruptures after ratcheting tension with the anxious tumble of its verses.

But perhaps most striking is the more atmospheric, moodier directions Shame venture into. With moments like the twilit “Friction” and the dramatic closer “Angie,” Songs Of Praise was not without its diversions to more contemplative places. But on Drunk Tank Pink, these take on a different form, dark and static-laced clouds like “Human, For A Minute” and the caustic haze of “Station Wagon” or “Born In Luton” after it collapses from its initial haywire guitars.

Some of Drunk Tank Pink’s mission statements arrive in its most energized moments. “I’m burning at both ends,” Steen proclaims in “Nigel Hitter,” a song otherwise referencing the monotony that could arise both out of constant touring and subsequently being stuck at home without anything to do. It’s a phrase that typically communicates exhaustion and maybe self-destruction, but on Drunk Tank Pink it also gets at a certain generational defeat, arising from the constant battle to find stable footing in a tenuous world. Steen has talked about an “identity crisis” that was common between the band and their non-musician friends alike as they all entered their twenties: “No one knows what the fuck is going on.”

It’s a simmering combination of disorientation and dejection that then runs through Drunk Tank Pink — derived from the mental health trials of being a young musician, but not limited to that. These are feelings not unfamiliar to classic post-punk; perhaps it’s telling the genre has come back into vogue in recent years. With each new shape Shame twist their sound into here, it’s almost like they’re just trying to feel whole, or right, in some fashion. Songs like “Human, For A Minute” might not locate much solace — “I’m half the man I should be,” Steen chants in the song’s gloomy outro — but it’s at least reaching out: “I never felt human before” he repeats over and over until finally adding, “You arrived.”

From both a thematic and songwriting standpoint, Drunk Tank Pink’s centerpiece “Snow Day” also feels like the summation of everything Shame were grappling with and everything they were trying to become. It’s a stunning mini-epic, chattering rhythms and gurgling guitars kicking things off, Steen talk-singing his way to the song’s big noise-blasted climaxes. “I live deep inside myself/ Just like everyone else,” he says. That line might sum up the conflict defining the album: A retreat into the darkest recesses of one’s mind, and the effort to reconnect with people as our individual experiences parallel yet become less recognizable to each other.

Every bit of Drunk Tank Pink that could be solipsistically introspective — the fact that these songs arose from a post-tour hangover, the album’s name coming from a literal isolation chamber — is just a matter of breaking out of those confines. Of who Shame used to be, of the weird head fog that begins to separate you from other people as you move through the sudden, tectonic shifts of young adulthood. Drunk Tank Pink is the sound of crash landings, some specific to Shame’s life as a band, but other more abstract ones all too relatable to anyone who was young in tumultuous times. What makes Drunk Tank Pink an exhilarating and inspiring listen is that Shame eventually found something in the shadows. They could’ve destroyed themselves entirely, but instead they chose evolution.

Drunk Tank Pink is out 1/15 via Dead Oceans.

