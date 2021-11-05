Just Blaze, Jay-Z Respond To Kanye West’s Drink Champs Comments

Last night, Kanye West gave a lengthy interview on REVOLT’s Drink Champs podcast, where he covered a number of topics, to say the least. During the interview’s “Quicktime With Slime” segment, West took a swipe at producer Just Blaze, calling him a “copycat” (the two both famously handled production on Jay-Z’s The Blueprint, along with Bink, Timbaland, Trackmasters, and Eminem). Now, Just Blaze has posted a response on Instagram.

“Just Blaze is a copycat, you know,” West told co-hosts co-hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. “He get credit for [Jay-Z’s] The Blueprint, and I did the first half of The Blueprint, and he just copied my half. I mean look—look where I’m at today and look where he at today. So that should show you…”

In response, Just Blaze called West’s comment “unfortunate.” He added:

I’m only addressing this publicly because it was stated publicly. I’m not here for mudslinging, I’m just a bit confused and disappointed. None of what was said tonight regarding me fits with any of our history or our previous interactions – particularly in light of very recent attempts to work together again. Through recent years he has reached out to collaborate on various projects, including a much rumored collaborative project that he was looking for me to handle a good amount of. It unfortunately never saw the light of day due to reasons unrelated to me. Most recently, a couple of months back I woke up to a literal red alert from his people that he was looking for me for his last album in the 11th hour. We tried to pull something off but it was way too last minute.

Jay-Z also chimed in, calling West’s comment “unfair” during a Twitter Spaces chat for Netflix’s The Harder They Fall. Hov added:

If you’re making an album, if you’re creating an album and the assignment is soul samples, everyone’s coming with soul. It’s not you trying to make a cohesive piece of music. I don’t think anyone was copying off anyone. You know Bink! has this problem and you know I think everyone created for the project. But the thing was, the baby was The Blueprint and I think everyone should be prized for what we created. You know it’s in like — I don’t know what you call — at the Library of Congress or something. It’s like it’s something that we all should or you know their contribution.

To round things out, Big Sean also responded to West’s comment that signing him to GOOD Music was the “worst thing I’ve ever done.” Sean mostly seemed amused by the entire exchange, claiming to have hung out with West right after the Drink Champs interview. He wrote on Twitter, “Was just wit this man, he ain’t say none of that!!! And this was after the interview! I’m dying laughing at you @kanyewest.”

Jay-Z speaks on Kanye West being on the Drink Champs podcast, Just Blaze, Bink and the making of The Blueprint pic.twitter.com/xdKmvXaTs4 — 🦃 (@JustJordan_925) November 5, 2021