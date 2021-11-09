Marissa Paternoster – “I Lost You”
Last month, Screaming Females guitarist/vocalist Marissa Paternoster announced plans to release their debut solo album Peace Meter along with the lead single “White Dove.” Now, Paternoster has follow-up single, “I Lost You.” Over a gently skittering beat, layered vocal harmonies, and what sounds like a harpsichord on the bridge, Paternoster forlornly sings about accepting the loss of a relationship (“I guess it’s sad / But it’s true / You don’t care / And I lost you”). Listen below.
Peace Meter is out 12/3 via Don Giovanni.