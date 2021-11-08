Watch Members Of R.E.M., Yo La Tengo, & the dB’s Perform At Big Star Tribute Concert
A group of musicians gathered at St. Ann & The Holy Trinity Church in Brooklyn last night to pay tribute to Big Star. The self-described “one-of-a-kind acoustic, orchestrated performance” featured R.E.M.’s Mike Mills, Yo La Tengo’s Ira Kaplan, the dB’s’ Chris Stamey, Skylar Gudasz, Brett Harris, Charles Cleaver, Crispin Cloe, and original Big Star drummer Jody Stephens. Many of those same musicians once participated in a series of tribute concerts surrounding the band’s never-completed third album. The setlist last night included “September Gurls,” “Back Of A Car,” “In The Street,” and many classics from the beloved band. Watch some videos and see some photos from the show below.