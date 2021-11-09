Demi Lovato Signs On As “Ambassador” For Conspiracy Theory Website

News November 9, 2021 11:33 AM By Peter Helman

Demi Lovato hosts the new Peacock show Unidentified With Demi Lovato, an unscripted series in which the singer and actor searches for UFOs and extraterrestrials. (Lovato doesn’t call them aliens because “aliens is a derogatory term for anything.”) And now, the Daily Beast reports, Lovato is also a paid “ambassador” for the conspiracy theory website Gaia.

“Thrilled to be a @WeAreGaia ambassador,” Lovato wrote in an Instagram post last week. “Understanding the world around us, both known and unknown, and diving deeper into areas that expand our consciousness is exciting to me,” they added in a press statement. “I am honored to be able to be a part of a community of people who want to do the same.”

In addition to yoga and meditation content, the paid subscription-based video streaming service includes “documentaries” promoting conspiracy theories about aliens, vaccines, reptilians, and 5G and has been called “a hub for QAnon influencers” deplatformed by mainstream social media sites like Facebook and YouTube.

According to a press release, “Lovato’s fascination with Gaia was sparked by their introduction to one of its show hosts Dr. Steven Greer … After several profound experiences practicing Dr. Greer’s meditation protocols intended to make contact with extraterrestrials, Lovato became enamored with the study of consciousness. Continuing down their rabbit hole, Lovato quickly fell in love with Gaia original series Ancient Civilizations and Deep Space.”

On a Demi Lovato-themed Gaia page, Lovatics can watch a free episode of a show about an “ancient space program” before signing up for a $11.99 monthly Gaia membership. Lovato’s “handpicked favorite” shows on the platform include a series claiming that Atlantis was real and humanity is living in the aftermath of a battle between giants and reptilians.

