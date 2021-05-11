Demi Lovato Will Investigate UFOs In New TV Series

Demi Lovato will attempt to uncover the truth behind UFOs in a new limited unscripted series for NBC’s Peacock streaming service, Variety reports. Unidentified With Demi Lovato will feature Lovato, her skeptical best friend Matthew, and her sister Dallas investigating recent eyewitness encounters, conducting tests at known UFO hotspots, dissecting “secret government reports,” and consulting with leading experts. Maybe Tom DeLonge will make an appearance?

Peacock has already given Unidentified With Demi Lovato a four-episode order. In addition to starring in the show, Demi Lovato is also executive producing alongside Scooter Braun’s SB Projects, GoodStory Entertainment, and Andrew Nick. This is the second television project that Lovato is working on with NBC following her starring role in the recently announced Hungry, a sitcom about a group of friends who belong to a food issues group.