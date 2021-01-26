Per Billboard, Lovato will star in Hungry, a single-camera comedy helmed by TV industry veteran Suzanne Martin, who worked with Lovato on Will & Grace and whose credits also include Hot In Cleveland and Frasier. The show will follow a group of friends in a food issues support group who help each other navigate romance, career, and eating disorders. Sounds like a controversy waiting to happen, but maybe Hungry will handle the subject with nuance and grace and be heralded by people who’ve struggled with these issues in real life?

Lovato, who has spoken publicly about her own eating disorder, is one of the show’s executive producers alongside her manager Scooter Braun and his associates James Shin and Scott Manson. Martin will also exec-produce alongside Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner of Hazy Mills. Hungry has a put pilot commitment from NBC, meaning the network will pay a penalty if it doesn’t air.