Demi Lovato Starring In NBC Sitcom Hungry
Demi Lovato, who made a name for herself on the Disney Channel before pivoting to pop stardom, got back into acting with last year’s farcical Netflix comedy Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga alongside Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams. She also recurred in the final season of the Will & Grace revival, her first TV role since Glee in 2013. Now she’s taken on a potentially long-term acting gig: starring in a new sitcom for NBC, long the home of network TV’s best comedy shows.
Per Billboard, Lovato will star in Hungry, a single-camera comedy helmed by TV industry veteran Suzanne Martin, who worked with Lovato on Will & Grace and whose credits also include Hot In Cleveland and Frasier. The show will follow a group of friends in a food issues support group who help each other navigate romance, career, and eating disorders. Sounds like a controversy waiting to happen, but maybe Hungry will handle the subject with nuance and grace and be heralded by people who’ve struggled with these issues in real life?
Lovato, who has spoken publicly about her own eating disorder, is one of the show’s executive producers alongside her manager Scooter Braun and his associates James Shin and Scott Manson. Martin will also exec-produce alongside Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner of Hazy Mills. Hungry has a put pilot commitment from NBC, meaning the network will pay a penalty if it doesn’t air.