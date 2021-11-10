Hear Four Songs From Beach House’s New Album Once Twice Melody

New Music November 10, 2021 12:00 AM By James Rettig

Hear Four Songs From Beach House’s New Album Once Twice Melody

New Music November 10, 2021 12:00 AM By James Rettig

Yesterday, Beach House announced their eighth album, Once Twice Melody. The 18-track behemoth will be released in four separate chapters over the next few months, culminating in the full album’s release on February 18. Once Twice Melody is the first full-length that Victoria Legrand and Alex Scally produced entirely by themselves. The songs were mixed by Alan Moulder, Caesar Edmunds, and Trevor Spencer, and there are live string arrangements by David Campbell and drums by James Barone.

Today, the Baltimore duo is sharing the first chapter of their new album, which consists of four songs: the title track, “Superstar,” “Pink Funeral,” and “Through Me.” I’m happy to report that this chapter feels like a whole meal, or at least a very satisfying first course. “Superstar” stands out to me, building on the shadowy immediacy of the best of 7 and landing somewhere in the Chromatics universe. The rest of this segment of songs capture the band’s traditional celestial sweep, with haunting organs and twinkling breakdowns and gliding choruses, and enough new sounds and shades to their sound to keep everyone sated.

The second chapter (tracks 5-8) of Once Twice Melody comes out on December 8. Here’s chapter one:

Once Twice Melody is out 2/18 via Sub Pop (US) / Bella Union (UK/Europe) / Mistletone (Australia / New Zealand). It’ll be available in a limited “gold” edition 2xLP and a normal silver 2xLP.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Whitney Houston’s “All The Man That I Need”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: C+C Music Factory’s “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)” (Feat. Freedom Williams)

    5 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    5 days ago

    Beach House Announce New Album Once Twice Melody & 2022 Tour Dates

    20 hours ago

    8 Dead, Hundreds Injured In Crowd Surge At Travis Scott’s Astroworld Fest

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest