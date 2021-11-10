Yesterday, Beach House announced their eighth album, Once Twice Melody. The 18-track behemoth will be released in four separate chapters over the next few months, culminating in the full album’s release on February 18. Once Twice Melody is the first full-length that Victoria Legrand and Alex Scally produced entirely by themselves. The songs were mixed by Alan Moulder, Caesar Edmunds, and Trevor Spencer, and there are live string arrangements by David Campbell and drums by James Barone.

Today, the Baltimore duo is sharing the first chapter of their new album, which consists of four songs: the title track, “Superstar,” “Pink Funeral,” and “Through Me.” I’m happy to report that this chapter feels like a whole meal, or at least a very satisfying first course. “Superstar” stands out to me, building on the shadowy immediacy of the best of 7 and landing somewhere in the Chromatics universe. The rest of this segment of songs capture the band’s traditional celestial sweep, with haunting organs and twinkling breakdowns and gliding choruses, and enough new sounds and shades to their sound to keep everyone sated.

The second chapter (tracks 5-8) of Once Twice Melody comes out on December 8. Here’s chapter one:

Once Twice Melody is out 2/18 via Sub Pop (US) / Bella Union (UK/Europe) / Mistletone (Australia / New Zealand). It’ll be available in a limited “gold” edition 2xLP and a normal silver 2xLP.