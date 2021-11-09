Later this month, HBO will air a new documentary about Alanis Morissette, Jagged, the second entry in Bill Simmons’ Music Box doc series, which has included one about Woodstock ’99 and forthcoming ones about Kenny G, DMX, and more.

A few months ago when the film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, Morissette said that she is not happy with the movie, which is focused on the creation of her breakthrough album Jagged Little Pill and also delves into the sexual abuse Morissette experienced as a young woman in the music industry. Despite sitting down for an interview for the film with director Alison Klayman, Morissette has not been publicizing the film.

Nevertheless, Jagged will arrive on HBO on November 18. Watch a trailer for it below.