Watch The Trailer For HBO’s Woodstock ’99 Documentary

Last fall Netflix announced it was developing a docuseries on the notoriously troubled and chaotic music festival Woodstock ’99. It looks like someone else beat them to the punch. HBO just announced the release of a documentary called Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, And Rage on HBOMax later this month. As we saw with Fyre Fest, documentary filmmakers love to produce competing movies about disastrous music festivals.

HBO’s Woodstock ’99 movie is part of the Music Box series, a run of six music documentaries overseen by The Ringer’s Bill Simmons, who previously developed ESPN’s award winning sports documentary series 30 For 30. Music journalist Steven Hyden, who wrote and hosted a Ringer podcast about Woodstock ’99 two years ago and who wrote for Simmons’ former website Grantland, is the consulting producer for Peace, Love, And Rage and appears as a talking head in the film, as does fellow Grantland alum and recent Pulitzer winner Wesley Morris.

Watch the trailer below.

Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, And Rage premieres 7/23 on HBOMax.