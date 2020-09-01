Netflix Developing Woodstock ’99 Docuseries

Before Woodstock 50, a festival that fell apart dramatically before it could actually happen, there was Woodstock ’99, one that descended into chaos while in progress. This is the version of the iconic festival best remembered for people breaking stuff while Limp Bizkit played “Break Stuff,” a plywood “Peace Fence” going up in flames during Red Hot Chili Peppers’ closing set, allegations of widespread sexual assault — generally the antithesis of the peace-loving hippie vibes that supposedly marked the 1969 original. There were quite a few remembrances of Woodstock ’99 last year to mark the event’s 20th anniversary, including an eight-part podcast series. And now, like Fyre Fest before it, the ill-fated clusterfuck is coming to Netflix.

Deadline reports that Netflix is developing a docuseries on Woodstock ’99 produced by Raw, the company behind prior Netflix docs Don’t F**k With Cats and Fear City: New York vs. The Mafia, as well as BBH Entertainment, which produced last year’s Depeche Mode documentary and concert film Spirits In The Forest. The new film will reportedly feature previously unseen footage and interviews and will “delve deep into the culture that created Woodstock ’99.”

Production on the project is underway, but there’s no word yet on when it might surface on Netflix.