Potty Mouth – “Not Going Anywhere”

Last month, Potty Mouth announced that they were breaking up, but not before releasing one final EP, 1% Happier, which is out next week. We heard one track from it, “Contessa Barefoot,” already, and today they’re sharing one more, “Not Going Anywhere.” Despite its title, Potty Mouth are in fact going somewhere — they’re going away — but is the sort of crisp, bratty pop-punk song that makes you wish they wouldn’t. “It’s hard not to feel pressure in this industry,” the band’s Abby Weems said in a statement. “You have to put up with a lot of unsolicited advice from shitheads and it can be hard to know who to trust.” Check it out below.

The 1% Happier EP is out 11/19 via Get Better Records.

