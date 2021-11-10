Clams Casino – “Water Theme 2”

A week and a half ago, A$AP Rocky’s landmark mixtape LIVE.LOVE.A$AP turned 10. To celebrate the occasion, Rocky put the mixtape up on streaming services, and he added one new song. On “Sandman,” Rocky went back to the misty, psychedelic cloud-rap sound of those early days, and he enlisted the help of Clams Casino, the great producer who handled many of the beats on LIVE.LOVE.A$AP. Today, we get another reminder of how cool that Clams Casino sound is.

Clams Casino released Moon Trip Radio, his last album, two years ago. Since then, he’s worked with 박혜진 Park Hye Jin and remixed the Deftones. Today, Clams has come out with a new single called “Water Theme 2.” (If there’s a “Water Theme 1,” I haven’t been able to find it online.)

“Water Theme 2” only lasts two minutes, but it establishes a mood right away. Using droning synth sounds, echoing drums, and a chopped-up vocal that I don’t recognize, Clams casts his spell, creating the kind of swirling and mysterious atmosphere that comes so naturally to him. Check it out below.