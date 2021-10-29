A$AP Rocky – “Sandman” (Prod. Clams Casino)

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

New Music October 29, 2021 9:20 AM By Tom Breihan

A$AP Rocky – “Sandman” (Prod. Clams Casino)

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

New Music October 29, 2021 9:20 AM By Tom Breihan

Today marks the 10th anniversary of A$AP Rocky’s landmark mixtape Live.Love.A$AP. We’ll have more on that anniversary later on today. (UPDATE: Here it is!) To mark the occasion, Rocky has made Live.Love.A$AP available on streaming services for the first time. He’s also added on one new song as a bonus track. While Rocky is currently working on a new album that will apparently prominently feature Morrissey, Rocky’s new track “Sandman” hews a lot closer to Rocky’s original sound.

Related

LIVE.LOVE.A$AP Turns 10

From its opening moments, “Sandman” harkens back to the stylized, art-damaged, region-free music that Rocky was making back in his Live.Love.A$AP era. Rocky’s lyrics are profoundly stoned: “My mind like George Lucas, I think like Stanley Kubrick/ House full of eucalyptus, that boy straight mucus.” And the music is all blurry, gasping atmospheric synths, with screwed-up vocals near the end that salute Rocky’s late friend A$AP Yams. This whole thing is straight-up cloud-rap.

Recent-era Rocky collaborator Kelvin Krash co-produced “Sandman” with Clams Casino, the cloud-rap innovator who produced a bunch of the songs on Live.Love.A$AP. These guys still sound good together, and their old chemistry has held up remarkably well. It would be cool if Rocky went back into that zone on more of his newer music instead of whatever psychedelic silliness he seems determined to make. Listen to “Sandman” below.

The reissued Live.Love.A$AP is up on streaming services now.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Stevie B’s “Because I Love You (The Postman Song)”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Whitney Houston’s “I’m Your Baby Tonight”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Madonna’s “Justify My Love”

    17 hours ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    8 hours ago

    Premature Evaluation: The War On Drugs I Don’t Live Here Anymore

    3 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest