A$AP Rocky Says He’s Making A New Album With Morrissey

A$AP Rocky hasn’t released an album since his divisive 2018 LP Testing, but he’s in the process of making a big return to the spotlight. Right now Rocky, is getting ready to headline some big festivals this summer, including Rolling Loud, Governor’s Ball, and Summer Smash. And Rocky also appears on the cover of GQ‘s new Body Issue, wearing a kilt. In the accompanying profile, Rocky talks to writer Samuel Hine about some things he hasn’t really publicly addressed yet, including his time in Swedish jail and the rumors — now confirmed — that he’s dating Rihanna.

In 2019, when he was in Stockholm to play a show, Rocky and his entourage got into a street fight with some people who were following and harassing them. Rocky was charged with assault and kept in a detention center for weeks. Donald Trump tweeted repeatedly about how Rocky should be freed, and he sent a presidential envoy to argue with Swedish authorities over the case. In the end, Rocky was found guilty of assault, and he was freed without serving any further jail time.

In the GQ story, Rocky says that he was kept in a single-person cell for 23 and a half hours a day. Rocky says that he spent his time working out, praying, and designing a collection for the French designer Marine Serre. Rocky also tells of how he heard about Trump’s efforts on his behalf on Swedish-language news: “Even though it was in Swedish, I heard ‘President Donald Trump’ and ‘A$AP Rocky,’ and I woke up out of my sleep. I was like, ‘Oh, fuck!‘”

Rocky says that Trump’s involvement didn’t have anything to do with getting out of jail: “He didn’t help — he made efforts and he rooted for me to come home, but he didn’t free me.” (In fact, Rocky worried that Trump’s statements would make his situation worse.) But Rocky says that he thanked Trump in a private phone call: “I was mad thankful that he did that, because he didn’t have to! He took the time out of his day… When you in jail, you feel like nobody cares. You can get lost, and you feel soulless. Like, you feel low, bro.”

In the story, Rocky also confirms the rumors that he and Rihanna are dating. He calls her “the love of my life” and “my lady,” and he says that life is “so much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones… I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”

Rocky talks about a trip that he and Rihanna took to Barbados, and he also says that he and Rihanna rented a bus last year and went on a coast-to-coast road trip:

They threw themselves into the tradition of the Great American Road Trip. They listened to the Stones, the Grateful Dead, and Curtis Mayfield. They stopped in a few national parks. Rocky dropped acid and made his own clothes, beatnik-style—sewing, patching, and tie-dyeing shirts and pants on the bus.

Rocky also says he’s making a new album, with the tentative title All Smiles, that will continue in the experimental direction of Testing. On the new LP, Rocky says that that he’s been working extensively with both Rihanna and — this is weird — Morrissey. Rocky is a longtime fan of Morrissey, and he claims that Morrissey has been writing, producing, and singing on his own album: “Anything you need him to do, he show up and do.” (Rocky has actually talked about working with Morrissey before. In the GQ story, Rocky never addresses Morrissey’s recent political stories or the idea that Trump was using his case in a ploy to win over Black voters.) Rocky claims that the new album is a “ghetto love tale” and that it’s “way more mature” than past work.

You can read the whole profile here.