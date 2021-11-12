Beyoncé – “Be Alive”

Last month, we heard a snippet of a new Beyoncé song, “Be Alive,” in the King Richard trailer. Now, the full song is officially here.

A drum-heavy, forward march of a song, “Be Alive” is fittingly epic (King Richard is a biopic about Venus and Serena Williams and stars Will Smith as the girls’ father). Beyoncé harmonizes with full-bodied vocals: “Do you know how much we have pride / How hard we have to try?” Sounds like an Oscar contender to me.

Listen to “Be Alive” below.

King Richard is in theaters and HBO Max on 11/19.