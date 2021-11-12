Jonny Greenwood’s Spencer Score Out Now, Power Of The Dog & “Licorice Pizza” Coming In Next 2 Weeks

News November 12, 2021 10:40 AM By Peter Helman

It’s a boom time for Jonny Greenwood film scores! The Radiohead guitarist’s baroque classical and free jazz-blending soundtrack for Spencer, Jackie director Pablo Larraín’s new drama about Diana, Princess Of Wales, is out now — and that’s just the tip of the iceberg!

Greenwood also composed score cues for his regular collaborator Paul Thomas Anderson new Alana Haim-starring movie Licorice Pizza. The soundtrack, out November 26, will feature an original Greenwood song called “Licorice Pizza” alongside David Bowie, Nina Simone, and more.

The third Greenwood-scored movie coming out is the western drama The Power Of The Dog, director Jane Campion’s first feature film in over a decade. We’ve already heard a few tracks from that, and the full soundtrack is arriving when the movie hits theaters 11/17.

Stream Greenwood’s Spencer soundtrack below.

