Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood has shared two new songs, “West” and “25 Years,” from his forthcoming soundtrack to the Jane Campion-directed film The Power Of The Dog.

“The main thought I kept returning to was that this film is set in the modern era,” Greenwood said in a statement about The Power Of The Dog, which stars Benedict Cumberbatch as a rancher named Phil Burbank.

“It’s too easy to assume any cowboy story takes place in the 19th century. There is so much culture in Phil’s character. He’s well read and it isn’t hard to imagine his taste in music being — alongside his proficiency on the banjo — very sophisticated. The pleasure in a character this complex and emotionally pent-up, is that it allows for complexity in some of the music, as well as simpler, sweeter things for his contrasting brother. Bouncing between these two characters, musically, generated a lot of ideas.”

Listen to “West” and “25 Years” below.

The Power Of The Dog hits theaters 11/17 and Netflix 12/1. The soundtrack arrives 11/17 via Lakeshore Records and Invada Records.