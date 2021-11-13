Watch Kendrick Lamar Perform Section.80 Deep Cuts At Day N Vegas
Kendrick Lamar played his only show of the year last night, headlining the Day N Vegas festival in Las Vegas. He celebrated the 10th anniversary of his debut album Section.80 by performing deep cuts like “Fuck Your Ethnicity,” “A.D.H.D.,” “HiiiPower,” “Hol’ Up,” “Chapter Ten,” and “Ronald Reagan Era (His Evils).” After that, he ran through a career-spanning set of his hits from every album in chronological order, eventually bringing his cousin Baby Keem out to do their recent collaborations “Family Ties” and “Range Brothers.” Watch some clips from his set below.