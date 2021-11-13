Watch Kendrick Lamar Perform Section.80 Deep Cuts At Day N Vegas

Santiago Bluguermann/Getty Images

News November 13, 2021 9:17 AM By Peter Helman

Watch Kendrick Lamar Perform Section.80 Deep Cuts At Day N Vegas

Santiago Bluguermann/Getty Images

News November 13, 2021 9:17 AM By Peter Helman

Kendrick Lamar played his only show of the year last night, headlining the Day N Vegas festival in Las Vegas. He celebrated the 10th anniversary of his debut album Section.80 by performing deep cuts like “Fuck Your Ethnicity,” “A.D.H.D.,” “HiiiPower,” “Hol’ Up,” “Chapter Ten,” and “Ronald Reagan Era (His Evils).” After that, he ran through a career-spanning set of his hits from every album in chronological order, eventually bringing his cousin Baby Keem out to do their recent collaborations “Family Ties” and “Range Brothers.” Watch some clips from his set below.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Timmy T’s “One More Try”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Mariah Carey’s “Someday”

    4 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    2 days ago

    The New Stereogum Merch Store Opens Tomorrow

    3 days ago

    Beach House Announce New Album Once Twice Melody & 2022 Tour Dates

    5 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest