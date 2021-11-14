Watch Rina Sawayama Debut New Song “Catch Me In The Air” In Glasgow

News November 14, 2021 11:04 AM By James Rettig

Watch Rina Sawayama Debut New Song "Catch Me In The Air" In Glasgow

News November 14, 2021 11:04 AM By James Rettig

Rina Sawayama, one of the best new artists of 2020, released her debut album Sawayama about a year-and-a-half ago. She’s spent this year collaborating with Elton John and remixing Lady Gaga and covering Metallica, and she’s been working on some new music of her own, too.

Sawayama is just getting out on the road now to tour behind her debut album, and at a show in Glasgow this weekend she debuted a new song called “Catch Me In The Air,” which she explained beforehand was inspired by her mom. She also said that she’s finishing up work on her second album. Check it out below.

