Nick Cave & Warren Ellis Announce 2022 North American Tour
Nick Cave and his Bad Seeds/Grinderman bandmate Warren Ellis released their superb Carnage album in the waning days of this past winter, and next spring they’ll support it with a tour of North America. Cave and Ellis just announced 17 dates across the US and Canada running from March 1 to April 3. They’ll do four nights in New York (two in Brooklyn, two in Manhattan) and are also double-dipping in Austin, Oakland, and Montreal, with one-night stands set for Asheville, Dallas, Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago, Boston, and Toronto. Tickets will be on sale here starting this Friday, Nov. 19 at 10AM local time. Check out their itinerary below.
TOUR DATES:
03/01 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
03/04 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre
03/05 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater
03/06 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater
03/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium
03/13 – Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre
03/14 – Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre
03/17 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
03/20 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre
03/22 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre
03/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
03/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
03/27 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
03/28 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
03/31 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
04/02 – Montreal, QC @ Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier
04/03 – Montreal, QC @ Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier