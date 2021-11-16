Nick Cave & Warren Ellis Announce 2022 North American Tour

Nick Cave and his Bad Seeds/Grinderman bandmate Warren Ellis released their superb Carnage album in the waning days of this past winter, and next spring they’ll support it with a tour of North America. Cave and Ellis just announced 17 dates across the US and Canada running from March 1 to April 3. They’ll do four nights in New York (two in Brooklyn, two in Manhattan) and are also double-dipping in Austin, Oakland, and Montreal, with one-night stands set for Asheville, Dallas, Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago, Boston, and Toronto. Tickets will be on sale here starting this Friday, Nov. 19 at 10AM local time. Check out their itinerary below.

TOUR DATES:

03/01 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

03/04 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

03/05 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater

03/06 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater

03/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium

03/13 – Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre

03/14 – Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre

03/17 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

03/20 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

03/22 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre

03/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

03/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

03/27 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

03/28 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

03/31 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

04/02 – Montreal, QC @ Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier

04/03 – Montreal, QC @ Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier