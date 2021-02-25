There is very little information about Carnage out there right now, but what we do know is that Cave recorded it with his right-hand man Warren Ellis in December, without the rest of the Bad Seeds. The album is credited to just the two of them — making it their first non-soundtrack work as a duo — and was presumably written in lockdown last year. (Prior to the pandemic, Cave had otherwise been planning an extensive tour.) In a recent missive of his Red Hand Files newsletter, Cave answered a fan looking for more details about the album by describing it thus: “Carnage is a brutal but very beautiful record embedded in a communal catastrophe.”

Nick Cave knows brutality well. For large chunks of his career, he trafficked in clangorous, foreboding sounds, albums that relished in the darkest corners of the night. After his contemplative ’10s trilogy, perhaps Carnage would be volcanic Cave resurrected, a noise-blasted purge tapping into a fury he hadn’t quite let loose in some time? Turns out the album isn’t that kind of left turn — it has a different set of stakes than its predecessors, but some themes and images linger, while the music therein is primarily a blend of where Cave was going on Skeleton Tree and Ghosteen.

That means Carnage is more or less divided between songs that have the sinister, staring-into-the-void sound of Skeleton Tree‘s most haunted moments, and the floating, celestial reach for some kind of peace that ran through Ghosteen’s more piano-based material. In each case, Cave and Ellis rely on the synths that have semi-recently become a prominent tool in their arsenal, and often craft songs that are as immersive and lush as when they have the full Bad Seeds behind them.

Opener “Hand Of God” is a striking introduction to the world of Carnage. After a gentle piano feint, Cave intones over a throbbing beat and hissing synths, before yelping the song’s title, wide-eyed, from the backdrop. There and right after, in “Old Time,” Ellis’ otherworldly strings dive and sweep around Cave, making it sound as if the duo are trying to replicate the storms raging in the outside world.

But so much of Carnage otherwise is as stunningly, heartbreakingly beautiful as the most vulnerable moments on the last several Bad Seeds outings. Through its entire second half, the album finds Cave in his most meditative state, reflecting on the connections of love that get us through life’s strangest, hardest passages, or mulling over his own place in the world. “Albuquerque” opens side B with a simple, bare conversation, one lover talking to another about all the far-flung places they won’t see: “And we won’t get to Amsterdam/ Or that lake in Africa, darling/ And we won’t get to anywhere/ Anytime this year, darling,” Cave sings over a twinkling arrangement. It’d be easy, and perhaps glib, to consider it particularly rooted in quarantine, but the scope of it seems wider when placed amongst the album and Cave’s latter-day work overall.

The travels on Carnage, after all, are more metaphysical, or at least symbolic, than they are literal. In “Lavender Fields,” he talks about people asking him how he’s changed. The song’s string figure and lone trumpet approach a hymnal, as Cave sings of journeys beyond our surroundings and into something else, in the sky. Afterwards — on “Shattered Ground,” perhaps the album’s most quietly crushing song — hazy, ambient synths make Cave sound as if he’s singing from the heavens. He says “goodbye” over and over while making his love cosmic: “The moon is a girl with the sun in her eyes.”

Carnage is brutal in a spiritual sense more than a stylistic one, approaching these moments of elemental beauty only after traversing rocky ground. After the harrowing pairing of “Hand Of God” and “Old Time,” the album soon reaches “White Elephant,” its most shocking and complex moment, blowing open the middle of Carnage. The rhythm in its first half lumbers and prowls like a predator surveying its prey. It’s a rare moment in recent years, with Cave reclaiming some trace of the nastiness that used to run amok in his music.

He needed to go back to that place for this character. The song begins from the perspective of a white hunter sitting on his porch who later promises he’ll “shoot you in the fucking face for free,” while proclaiming, “The president has called in the Feds/ I’ve been planning this for years.” The song’s second verse is, to put it lightly, loaded:

A protester kneels on the neck of a statue

The statue says I can’t breathe

The protester says now you know how it feels

And kicks it into the sea

Maybe that’s Cave’s way of illustrating the narrator’s perspective, or maybe it’s his way of depicting an overdue vengeance against the powers that be. But from the name “White Elephant” on down, it’s an unusually topical turn from Cave, a vicious bleeding wound sitting at the core of the album and its most direct evocation of one form of “carnage” we’ve all witnessed in the recent past. The same as in the US, Cave’s adopted UK homeland has seen its share of disastrously cynical leadership, making a government’s general disregard, or outright disdain, for its populace more blatant than at most points in our lives. Cave doesn’t need his old brand of brutality, his maniacal characters or personas. In the uncommon instance where he’s chosen to write rather explicitly about current events, he’s got plenty to draw upon from the real world.