Range Rover Hired Wyclef Jean To Play A Corporate Event And He Accidentally Dropped The CEO On His Head

Last night, Wyclef Jean was hired as entertainment at the Range Rover Leadership Summit, a corporate event that look place in Los Angeles. But it seems that the Range Rover leadership got a little more entertainment than they bargained for. At some point during the festivities, Wyclef Jean hoisted Joe Eberhardt — the President & CEO of Jaguar Land Rover North America — onto his shoulders and proceeded to accidentally drop him on the floor.

TMZ obtained video of the incident, which shows everyone having a good time until they weren’t. TMZ reports that Eberhardt wasn’t hurt in the fall, but that he left the party early.

A couple weeks ago, Wyclef Jean’s group the Fugees announced that they were postponing their reunion tour.