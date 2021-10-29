Fugees Postpone Reunion Tour

When the Fugees announced they’d be reuniting for a global tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of their 1996 blockbuster The Score, it seemed too good to be true. And maybe it was! The legendary rap group — Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras Michel — has just announced that they’re postponing the tour until early 2022.

There are no rescheduled tour dates, just a message explaining the rationale:

Dates for our upcoming Fugees 25th Anniversary Tour are moving to early 2022 to ensure the best chance that all cities on the tour will be fully open so we can perform for as many fans as possible. With so much excitement around the reunion tour, we are also happy to announce that we will be adding more cities and dates! Full details coming soon along with some SPECIAL announcements!

Fugees performed at Pier 17 in Manhattan in September, the day after announcing their reunion. They took the stage three hours late, which is fully in keeping with Hill’s tendency to delay and cancel concerts, and with the generalized chaos that seems to accompany everything Fugees-related. Hopefully these other shows actually happen!