Fugees Announce Reunion Tour

Ready or not, here they come. The Fugees, one of the most important rap groups in history, haven’t released an album since their classic 1996 sophomore LP The Score, and they haven’t played a show together since 2006. But today, the trio of Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras Michel, has announced plans for a global reunion tour to celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Score. It’ll start tomorrow in New York, when the Fugees will play a pop-up show at an as-yet-undisclosed location.

The Fugees reunion tour is only 12 shows, spread across three continents, and it’s happening in the final months of 2021. After that New York show tomorrow, the tour kicks off in earnest with a November date at Chicago’s United Center. The Fugees come from New Jersey, and the tour will include a home-state date at the Prudential Center in Newark. It’ll end with shows in Nigeria and Ghana, though the venues, and even the cities where the shows will happen, haven’t been announced yet.

The Fugees effectively broke up in 1997, when the members of the group started to release solo music. They reunited in 2004 to perform for the crowd in Dave Chappelle’s Block Party. That reunion led to one final single, 2005’s “Take It Easy,” and the group also toured Europe in 2005. Since then, all three members have been intermittently active. In a press release, Ms. Lauryn Hill says, “The Fugees have a complex but impactful history. I wasn’t even aware the 25th anniversary had arrived until someone brought it to my attention. I decided to honor this significant project, its anniversary, and the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world.”

Meanwhile, Wyclef Jean says, “As I celebrate 25 years with the Fugees, my first memory was that we vowed, from the gate, we would not just do music; we would be a movement. We would be a voice for the unheard, and in these challenging times, I am grateful, once again, that God has brought us together.” Check out the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

9/22 – New York, NY @ TBA

11/02 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

11/07 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

11/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

11/18 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

11/21 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

11/26 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

11/28 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

12/04 – Paris, France @ La Defense Arena

12/06 – London, UK @ The O2 Arena

Date TBA – Nigeria @ Location TBA

12/18 – Ghana @ Location TBA