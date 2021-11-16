Brass Against Singer Apologizes For Intentionally Peeing On Fan’s Face: “I Am Not A Shock Artist”

Brass Against lead singer Sophia Urista has issued a formal apology for peeing onto a fan’s face mid-set at Welcome To Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, Florida.

“Hey everyone. I want to speak to my performance at Rockville metal festival in Daytona,” Urista began.I have always pushed the limits in music and on stage. That night, I pushed the limits too far.” Here’s the rest of her statement:

I love my family, the band, and the fans more than anything and I know that some were hurt or offended by what I did. I apologize to them and want them to know that I didn’t mean to hurt them. I am not a shock artist. I always want to put the music first. I’m grateful for all of your continued love and support.

After the show, the band tweeted, “We’re still processing… this was profoundly unexpected,” adding, “We had a great time last night at Welcome To Rockville. Sophia got carried away. That’s not something the rest of us expected, and it’s not something you’ll see again at our shows. Thanks for bringing it last night, Daytona.”

Also, in a since-deleted apology on Twitter, they wrote, “We’re truly sorry. Not who we are as a band.”

It’s worth noting that Brass Against will not face any criminal charges, according to local law enforcement. However, they are no longer welcome at any NASCAR properties (the fest was held at Daytona National Speedway), according to a statement released from NASCAR on Monday.

“Daytona International Speedway doesn’t condone the inappropriate actions that took place during Thursday’s Welcome to Rockville event,” said NASCAR spokesman Russell Branham. “We are working with promoter Danny Wimmer Presents to address the issue. The band will not be included in future programming at NASCAR venues.”