Watch The War On Drugs Play “Harmonia’s Dream” & “Victim” Live For The First Time At Desert Daze
The War On Drugs played their only North American concert of 2021 at last weekend’s stacked Desert Daze festival at Lake Perris State Recreation Area in Southern California. It was the band’s first show since the release of their triumphant I Don’t Live Here Anymore, and it began with the live debut of that album’s stunning “Harmonia’s Dream.” The band also played “Victim” and the forthcoming B-side “Slow Ghost” in concert for the first time, but no video of the latter song has emerged yet. In the meantime, check out fan-made footage of “Harmonia’s Dream” and “Victim” (split into two separate clips) below.
SETLIST:
“Harmonia’s Dream” (Live Debut)
“Change”
“Pain”
“I Don’t Wanna Wait”
“Victim” (Live Debut)
“I Don’t Live Here Anymore”
“Old Skin”
“Slow Ghost” (Live Debut)
“Under The Pressure”
“Occasional Rain”