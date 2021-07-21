Desert Daze Now Back To One Weekend At Lake Perris With The War On Drugs, Toro Y Moi, Kamasi Washington, & More

Back in May, the Joshua Tree-adjacent, psych-oriented festival Desert Daze announced that it would return this fall as a concert series. It looks like they’re walking that one back. Desert Daze will return in its usual form, as a weekend-long music festival, from Nov. 12-14 at Lake Perris. And as usual, the lineup is sick.

The War On Drugs will headline, playing their only US gig of 2021. Also on deck: Toro Y Moi, Kamasi Washington, Japanese Breakfast, Devendra Banhart, Andy Shauf, the duo of Tim Heidecker and Weyes Blood, and many more names that will appeal to readers of this website. Sets will begin just before sundown and run through the evening on a single stage. The scope of the event is scaled down from previous years to allow for social distancing. Tickets go on sale here starting this Friday, July 23 at 10AM PT.

LINEUP:

The War On Drugs

Toro Y Moi

Kamasi Washington

Japanese Breakfast

Devendra Banhart

Andy Shauf

Tim Heidecker & Weyes Blood

Crumb

The Black Angels

Ty Segall

Yves Tumor

DIIV

Kikagaku Moyo

The Budos Band

Moon Duo

Sudan Archives

Deap Vally

La Luz

Sasami

Crack Cloud

Spellling

Pachyman

JJUUJJUU

Geese