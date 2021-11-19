Freddie Gibbs – “Black Illuminati” (Feat. Jadakiss)

Freddie Gibbs and Jadakiss, both masters of hard street-talk, are in possession of two of my favorite voices in rap music. They last teamed up on “Krazy” way back in 2012. And today, the Indiana and New York rap icons have reunited for the new song “Black Illuminati.”

“They want to take me out this game like Sha’Carri/ Black Illuminati, touch big rabbits, streets need a body,” Gibbs raps on the track. Listen to “Black Illuminati” and watch its accompanying music video below.