FKA Twigs – “Measure Of A Man” (Feat. Central Cee)

We just passed the two-year anniversary of FKA Twigs’ magnificent MAGDALENE and, despite her saying she recorded a new album during lockdown, we’ve heard none of that.

But today we’re getting a new Twigs song, “Measure Of A Man,” though it doesn’t necessarily point to anything new on the horizon. Instead, it’s a song for the soundtrack of The King’s Man, the latest installment of the Kingsman spy movie franchise, which has been delayed for two years because of the pandemic but is finally coming out next month. So it’s likely that “Measure Of A Man,” which features British rapper Central Cee, has been in the bag for a while now. Still, new FKA Twigs music! Check it out below.