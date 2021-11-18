FKA Twigs – “Measure Of A Man” (Feat. Central Cee)

New Music November 18, 2021 2:30 PM By James Rettig

FKA Twigs – “Measure Of A Man” (Feat. Central Cee)

New Music November 18, 2021 2:30 PM By James Rettig

We just passed the two-year anniversary of FKA Twigs’ magnificent MAGDALENE and, despite her saying she recorded a new album during lockdown, we’ve heard none of that.

But today we’re getting a new Twigs song, “Measure Of A Man,” though it doesn’t necessarily point to anything new on the horizon. Instead, it’s a song for the soundtrack of The King’s Man, the latest installment of the Kingsman spy movie franchise, which has been delayed for two years because of the pandemic but is finally coming out next month. So it’s likely that “Measure Of A Man,” which features British rapper Central Cee, has been in the bag for a while now. Still, new FKA Twigs music! Check it out below.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Londonbeat’s “I’ve Been Thinking About You”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Gloria Estefan’s “Coming Out Of The Dark”

    4 days ago

    Dogleg Take Hiatus As Singer Releases Statement About Possessive Behavior In Past Relationships

    4 days ago

    Girl Band Change Their Name To Gilla Band, Apologize For “Misgendered Name”

    3 days ago

    The Who’s Roger Daltrey Likens The Rolling Stones To A “Mediocre Pub Band”

    5 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest