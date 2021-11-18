The Lineup For Austin’s Oblivion Access Festival Looks So Sick

Two years ago, the organizers of the metal-centric Austin Terror Festival announced a whole new festival that would come to the capitol city of Texas in the spring of 2020. That new festival was called Oblivion Access, and it was set to feature artists from across the spectrum of intense, extreme underground music. This would be the rare opportunity to see Carcass, Kool Keith, Youth Of Today, and Zola Jesus at the same festival. We all know what happened next, and Oblivion Access never got to happen. But next year, we’re finally getting that festival, and it still looks absolutely ridiculous.

As Brooklyn Vegan points out, Oblivion Access is now scheduled for venues around Austin May 12-15 of next year. The bookers have brought back almost every act that was booked for the festival two years ago. This is not a problem. (They also brought back the poster design, which rules.) The revamped lineup still has a couple of legendary reunited bands, Carcass and Youth Of Today, as headliners. The other two headliners, vibey indie rock perennials Blonde Redhead and spazz-core greats the Locust, are new additions, but they should fit right in.

The rest of the lineup is diverse, but everyone on the bill is going to try to peel your scalp back in one way or another. The show has noisy indie extremists: Xiu Xiu, Zola Jesus, Melt-Banana, Metz, a Place To Bury Strangers, Anika, True Widow, Glassing, the team of Uniform and the Body. It has underground metal: Autopsy, Repulsion, Vio-lence, Windhand, Liturgy, Cough, Thou, Blood Incantation, Devil Master, Ringworm, Yellow Eyes, Frozen Soul, Vile Creature. It has hardcore: Converge, Cave In, Despise You, Show Me The Body, Fury, Drain, Candy, Judiciary, Portrayal Of Guilt. It has avant-rap: Lil Ugly Mane, Armand Hammer with the Alchemist, MIKE, Kool Keith, Akai Solo. It has experimental music: William Basinski, Andy Stott, JK Flesh, Bastard Noise. It has stuff I’ve never heard of, and it has stuff that I have no idea how to describe. Where, for instance, would you slot Coven, the occult-obsessed ’60s psych-rock band?

The whole thing looks like it will rule. Hopefully, there won’t be any more global pandemics that prevent this festival from happening. You can find all relevant info here.