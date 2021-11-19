Stream Kaytranada’s New Intimidated EP Feat. H.E.R., Thundercat, & Mach-Hommy

New Music November 19, 2021 12:00 AM By James Rettig

Stream Kaytranada’s New Intimidated EP Feat. H.E.R., Thundercat, & Mach-Hommy

New Music November 19, 2021 12:00 AM By James Rettig

Kaytranada released his last album, the collab-heavy Bubba, two years ago, and it ended up garnering him his first Grammys for both Best Dance/Electronic Album and Best Dance Recording. Today, the producer is releasing a new EP called Intimidated, on which he teams up with three different artists: H.E.R on the title track, Thundercat on “Be Careful,” and Mach-Hommy on”$PayForHaiti.” Check it out below.

The Intimidated EP is out now via RCA.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Londonbeat’s “I’ve Been Thinking About You”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Gloria Estefan’s “Coming Out Of The Dark”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Wilson Phillips’ “You’re In Love”

    4 hours ago

    Dogleg Take Hiatus As Singer Releases Statement About Possessive Behavior In Past Relationships

    4 days ago

    Girl Band Change Their Name To Gilla Band, Apologize For “Misgendered Name”

    3 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest