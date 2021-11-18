A Composer Breaks Down The Music Theory Behind Silk Sonic’s “Blast Off”

As we’ve explored in previous In Theory articles, “diatonic” chords are those that live in the song’s key center. Figure 6, above, shows how we can derive them by stacking 3rds on each degree of the Major scale in order to generate 4-note chords.

In the coda of “Blast Off,” instead of using the diatonic 7th degree of the E-Major scale, which is the D#ø7 (or D#min7♭5), they substitute a D#7sus — thus, staying consistent with the suspended-chord theme. The musical effect of this chord substitution is quite lovely, and I can’t think of any other pop song in which I’ve heard this before. The Hoagy Carmichael standard, “Georgia On My Mind,” popularized by Ray Charles, comes close: it uses the diatonic chord of the 7th scale degree (the half-diminished, or min7♭5) as a kind pivot chord in a proxy ii-V-type turnaround. So it’s not the same thing as what we hear in “Blast Off.” Another song that comes close is the Beatles’ “Yesterday,” in which Paul McCartney substitutes a non-diatonic minor-7 version for the 7th scale degree chord (an Emin7, in the key of F). Again, it’s similar to what Mars and .Paak are doing, but it’s not nearly as cool. If Silk Sonic’s use of the VII7sus chord is in fact a one-off in pop music, I hope it doesn’t stay that way. It’s such a great sound, and something I plan to integrate into my own compositional vocabulary.

But wait, there’s more … How does Silk Sonic manage to spiral the progression upward, chromatically, while avoiding the jarring sound of half-step key changes? They further exploit their suspended version of the 7th scale degree by following it with the same chord repeated a whole-step up. In the first iteration, it goes from a D#7sus to an F7sus, with the latter serving as a dominant V pivot chord to lead us to the IVMAJ7 chord in in the new key — a new key that happens to be a half-step up. One reason this is so clever is that we’ve already heard this “sus-chord-whole-step-up” maneuver several times in the song, in a different context (see Figure 2, where the arrow indicates “stepwise ascension”). So when they deploy it here, it feels familiar, not like some ad hoc device they’ve shoehorned in. They repeat this sequence several times, with each iteration resulting in a half-step rise — and it feels totally natural, even inevitable. This is master-level songcraft.

What If?

It’s too bad so much attention is getting siphoned into the superficial trappings of Silk Sonic’s ‘70s soul gambit, while the brilliance of the underlying musical architecture goes mostly unnoticed. Maybe it’s Silk Sonic’s own fault for inviting that kind of focus — what, with the costumes, the lyrics, and the period-accurate production techniques. I do wonder if Mars and .Paak chose the ‘70s soul idiom not just for the fun and nostalgia factor, but also because they understood it’s the kind of musical vessel that can reliably contain inventive and complex harmonic writing. Imagine if they’d composed the same music but without the Motown/Philly Soul veneer, without the vintage instruments and retro orchestration/production style. Would mainstream audiences accept that kind of sophisticated harmonic language minus the old-school disguise? Will any modern pop music that uses rich chromaticism, adverturous counterpoint, chords with upper extensions, and shifting key centers inevitably come across as old-fashioned, even if it arrives dressed in 21st-century clothing? We can ponder these questions, but for now I’m going to take An Evening With Silk Sonic for another spin. Blast off!